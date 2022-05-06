Man found shot to death in vehicle near southwest Atlanta fire station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle near a southwest Atlanta fire station.

Police were called to the scene on Fairburn Road just outside the fire station after originally responding to reports of shots fired on Kimberly and Campbellton Road Thursday morning.

Investigators say they are not sure if the man drove himself to the fire station or was taken there by someone else.

