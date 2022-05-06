Man shot 13 times during carjacking shares incredible healing journey

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three years have passed since Dan Edger was shot more than a dozen times outside an Atlanta-area bar over Mother’s Day weekend.

As Edger packs up his car for a quick drive to Athens Friday afternoon, he explains his trip would have been impossible just last year.

“I couldn’t walk. I was in a wheelchair. I couldn’t move this arm, or move these fingers,” he said. “I think I’m a miracle.”

Edger said a stranger shot him in an attempted carjacking May 2019. Bullets pierced his lung, right foot, and left side of his body.

His left elbow is steel and his left leg has a steel rod.

After a brief stay in the ICU, Edger began a rocky recovery. He physically couldn’t do many things that once made his life worth living. Spiraling to a dark place, Edger said he tried to commit suicide multiple times.

“I would use music as therapy. I didn’t have that. I would run and do cardio as therapy – I didn’t have that. I had nothing,” he explained.

Nearly three years after the shooting, Edger is a completely different man. Most of his mental and spiritual healing is recent – and a result of his body slowly healing.

“Mentally and emotionally I’m still at the beginning of this. I will lash out I will be triggered with PTSD, but I’m learning healthy ways to channel this,” said Edger.

Edger says he also relies on support from friends and his psychiatrist in his healing journey.

Dan’s weekend trip to Athens is to perform a ***comedy show. He regularly performs standup comedy and music several times a week.

“I feel hopeful, I feel excited, I feel overwhelmed and filled with joy,” he said. “And a lot of grief and sorrow, and it all intertwines.”

While Dan would never wish this upon anyone else, he’s finding harmony in suffering. He performs several times a week, is working on a documentary, and gearing up to release an album next week.

“The mountaintop experiences would cease to mean anything if we didn’t have the valleys to walk through to get there,” he said.

