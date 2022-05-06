Drivers should plan ahead as GDOT announces weekend SR 400 closures

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Motorists prepare, the Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing SR 400 northbound multiple times this weekend and Monday.

The closures will occur, weather permitting, during two separate intervals during the weekend and again overnight Monday as crews work to demolish the old I-285 westbound to SR 400 southbound bridge.

Full closure of the roadway will occur during these intervals from the I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive.

During this time, motorists should plan alternate routes and follow GDOT recommendations on detours. Below is a breakdown of GDOT’s plans on when and where closures will occur, including contingencies should weather delays occur:

Friday, May 6 at midnight opening Saturday, May 7 at 7 a.m. (7-hour closure) (Weather permitting, work Friday may be canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday, May 10) Full closure of SR 400 northbound from I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive (Detour Map)

Motorists traveling on SR 400 northbound should use Exit 4A and follow signs to I-285 eastbound and Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Motorists should take Exit 29 Ashford Dunwoody Road and turn left onto Ashford Dunwoody Road. Motorists should turn left onto I-285 westbound and continue on I-285 westbound and take Exit 27A and follow signs for SR 400 northbound.

Saturday May 7 at midnight opening Sunday, May 8 at 8 a.m. (8-hour closure)Full closure of SR 400 northbound from I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive (Detour Map)

Monday, May 9 at 10 p.m. opening Tuesday, May 10 at 5 a.m. (7-hour closure)Full closure of SR 400 northbound from I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive (Detour Map)

Tuesday, May 10 at 10 p.m. opening Wednesday, May 11 at 5 a.m. (7-hour closure) (If Friday is canceled this will be the rescheduled night for work)Full closure of SR 400 northbound from I-285 eastbound on-ramp to Hammond Drive (Detour Map)

