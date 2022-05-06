Multiple Atlanta homeowners say man keeps repeatedly breaking into their homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three female homeowners say one man keeps breaking into their homes.

“These three houses in a row, we’re all single female owners. Three houses in a row; he’s hit every one of us,” said Kathryn LaTour.

Neighbors say one man has broken into three homes at least six times in the last year.

LaTour said in the latest break-in on Saturday, she woke up to the man standing in her bedroom.

She grabbed a gun nearby and fired it at him to scare him off. She showed CBS46 the two bullet holes in her kitchen wall.

Repeat burglary suspect terrorizing Atlanta homeowners. (From Kathryn LaTour)

“He knew how to get out the backdoor. See, he’s been in my house before,” said LaTour, in an interview with CBS46 on Thursday.

The women and police identified the man as 40-year-old, Robert Giambrone.

An APD spokesperson said Giambrone has been arrested four times in the last two years, most recently in March.

He was released in April.

In May 2021, while LaTour was out of town, APD arrested Giambrone after neighbors called 911.

An APD spokesperson confirmed officers found Giambrone hiding in the crawl space of LaTour’s attic.

LaTour said Giambrone also stole one of her cars while out of town.

In March, he was back. This time, he hit one of LaTour’s neighbors.

Ring doorbell footage showed Giambrone loitering in the neighbor’s courtyard.

A day later, Erinn Grier found Giambrone sleeping in her car inside her garage.

“I had ice water in my hand and I just threw it on him. Starting screaming, call 911,” said Grier.

Grier said she’s on edge, constantly double-checking if her doors and windows are locked.

Grier, who’s lived in the same house for 23 years, said she doesn’t believe the police, courts, and prosecutor’s are working in sync to appropriately punish this man.

“I don’t think they’re speaking to another, and the three of us in the households are, and we’re frustrated. We need help. We need this to be taken seriously. We want this to stop,” said Grier.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.