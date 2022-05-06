Storm topples tree in East Lake and golf club chips in to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nestled in the East Lake community, next to the oldest golf course in Atlanta, there’s trouble in the rough.

A strong storm knocked over a tree on Alston Drive causing it to block the roadway early Friday morning.

“The only thing I’m a little concerned about later in the day today is kids walking home from school,” an East Lake Golf Club member said. “We’re trying to get it removed as fast as we can. As fast as we can.”

Homeowners called the city and were told it would take 24-hours to remove. Then they got a stroke of luck from members of the East Lake Golf Club.

LIVE BLOG: First Alert Weather Day in Georgia, latest storm information

“Yes, exactly. No pun intended. That’s great they’re cleaning it up so fast,” homeowner Rick Langford said.

The golf club swung into action and called their own arborists out to get the job done sooner.

“We’ll try to be good neighbors,” an East Lake Golf Club member said.

“We like living across the street from the golf course because when the bad weather is coming, they blow a siren to get the golfers off so if we’re out in the yard working, we know get in quick,” Langford said.

The tree service cut up and removed the debris quickly so that cars and people could get around it.

“I’ll get a better view of the #1 green,” Langford said.

It’s good thing the arborists chipped in when they did.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.