ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music superstars will honor the legacy of the late US Congressman John Lewis by hosting a concert at Mercedez Benz Stadium.

Usher and Maroon 5 are headlining the “Beloved Benefit” event Thursday, July 7 to help raise money for several nonprofits that prioritize economic and community development.

