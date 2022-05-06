Video: Man charged with kidnapping after woman forced out of convenience store

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man who deputies say forced a woman out of a convenience store and into his pickup truck is now behind bars.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 35-year-old Timothy Milner with kidnapping, battery, and false imprisonment.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the incident that occurred at the Texaco on Raymond Hill Road in Newnan on April 29.

25-year-old Timothy Milner (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was seen paying for her item at the register when she asked the clerk to use the phone. However, when the clerk handed her the phone that’s when Milner stepped in and allegedly snatched the phone from the victim and placed it on the counter.

Milner then grabbed the woman and pulled her out of the store, against her will, deputies said. The woman was seen attempting to grab a counter near the exit door during the incident.

As he forced her into the back of his pickup truck, a store employee called 911.

Meanwhile, a bystander in the area was able to snap a picture of Milner’s license plate. Deputies were able to use the information from the license plate to locate Milner at his home. He was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.