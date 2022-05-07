FIRST ALERT | Cool, breezy weather continues this evening!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures have only managed the upper 60s and lower 70s in many communities this afternoon. North Georgia mountain communities have remained in the 50s.

Earlier patchy drizzle has diminished, but clouds and breezy winds continue heading into early evening.

FIRST ALERT | Despite peeks of sun, it remains much cooler than the same time yesterday. A cool, breezy rest of the afternoon is in the forecast. You may want a light jacket.



Get the hour-by-hour forecast at https://t.co/SBvTKFqVuv#firstalertatl #gawx #atlwx #alwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/b1zcmaKBGT — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 7, 2022

The forecast remains dry for evening plans. But, you’ll want to grab a jacket. Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky... temperatures cool back through the 60s this evening across Metro Atlanta. The Metro wakes up to temperatures in the low to mid-50s early Sunday. Outlying area and the higher elevations may, briefly, dip into the 40s Sunday morning.

A bit more sunshine allows temperatures to peak in the upper 60s and mid-70s Mother’s Day afternoon. The wind will be less noticeable as well.

A gradual warming trend carries us into the work-week, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

The next chance of rain arrives with a coastal low and approaching cold front this weekend.

