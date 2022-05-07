Fulton schools to restrict student cell phone use to deal with discipline issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, administrators for Fulton County Schools said they’ve created stricter policies around a student’s use of their cell phone.

“I really hope this makes a difference with some of our disciplines issues we’ve been faced with,” said board member Katha Stewart during a board meeting this week.

Elementary school students will be allowed to bring their phones to school, but they will no longer be allowed to use them during the school day.

At middle and high schools, students can bring their phones to school, but cannot use them during class, unless a teacher gives them permission.

Fulton County Schools has roughly 94,000 students in 108 schools across the region.

Officials said the new policies will go into effect in August to improve student engagement and cut down on discipline issues.

An additional policy prohibits students from filming or posting videos of school fights or other dangerous, unlawful or egregious fights.

Dr. Chris Matthews, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, said in his presentation to the board that, in the past, student’s filming fights “causes a host of problems.”

Dr. Matthews said posting the video can lead to a breach of other student’s confidentialities, can cause more conflict, and disrupts the learning environment.

“I definitely don’t think fights should be posted,” said Kenyon McNair, a parent at Banneker High School. “And there’s a bigger issue, we just need to make sure those fights aren’t happening.”

Other parents at Banneker, where two students were stabbed during a fight at school in January, said they like their kids filming school activities to help keep tabs on the actions of school administrators.

Dr. Matthews said, in light of the pandemic, some students have fallen behind since returning to the classroom.

According to an Education Week report, two out of school leaders say students are misbehaving more than they did in the fall of 2019.

Mo Canady, Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said the rise in school violence reflects a rise in community violence.

He said SROs nationally are focusing on fostering relationships with the students to limit the discipline issues.

He also said trust between school leaders and parents is waning in many districts.

“Somehow wherever this trust that has been lost between parents and schools, that has got to be straightened out. And relationships are critical to stopping violence incidents,” said Canady, in an interview with CBS46 on Friday.

