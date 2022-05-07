Lavender season around the corner, festival returns to downtown Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Arts and crafts lovers should mark their calendars as the Lavender Festival heads to downtown Roswell this summer.

The 10th annual Lavender Festival is set to return on June 4. The event hosted by the city’s Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs Department will be held at Barrington Hall from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. The festival is free to the public.

It’s an intimate artisan and crafts vendor show with a focus on history, homeopathic products and goods, arts and crafts, and overall wellness, according to the press release.

Parking will be available at City Hall on 38 Hill Street and Bulloch Hall on 180 Bulloch Avenue. A free shuttle service will be offered to the event site.

