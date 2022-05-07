Rallies held across Atlanta for and against SCOTUS abortion law reversal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Gathered in prayer, hand in hand, conservative religious groups met at the State Capitol to promote the pro-life movement Friday.

“When we pray to God when we seek him on behalf of these children who have no voice God hears us so continue to pray,” one woman told the crowd. The conservative, Christian advocates are hoping the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade and outlaw abortions in the United States.

“I do truly believe that life begins at conception and that these pre-born children are in need of protecting,” said Dani Madda, the outgoing president of the ‘Students for Life’ organization at Georgia Tech

If the Supreme court case is overturned, Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban, the heartbeat law, would likely go into effect quickly.

Some anti-abortion advocates say even that isn’t strict enough. “I think the heartbeat bill in Georgia is a good step; however, I don’t believe in abortion for any reason so I would love for it to be stricter in the future,” Madda told CBS46.

Meanwhile, the other side is equally determined.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that every single woman has access to safe and affordable health decisions,” said The Temple Rabbi Peter Berg.

Women and men at The historic Temple on Peachtree Road expressed concern and anger about the possible reversal of abortion rights. Some shared deeply personal stories of how abortions impacted their lives for the better.

A small group of young women, not yet old enough to vote, told CBS46 that showing up and speaking out was a way to get involved.

“I think it’s scary to see these people who are able to make these decisions for us and we can’t really do anything about it yet except for come and speak about it,” said 17-year-old Dylan Folbaum.

“Any opportunity I get to make my voice heard and make politicians and officials realize that this is a bigger issue than just them, I think is important,” added high school student Jesse Frysh.

Currently, Georgia’s Heartbeat Law is held up in court awaiting the SCOTUS decision to serve as guidance for abortion law in Georgia.

