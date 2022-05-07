Investigation underway after man shot inside Target in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway Saturday afternoon in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, at 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call inside Target at 875 Lawrenceville Suwannee Road. When officers arrived, they found one male with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

One person has been taken into custody. GCPD says the incident is believed to be a domestic argument between the people involved.

The Target Corporation tells GCPD that this Target location will be closed for the remainder of the day.

“Earlier today, a guest was shot during a domestic dispute inside our Lawrenceville store, and our team immediately contacted law enforcement and evacuated the building. We can confirm that all other guests and team members are safe, and our thoughts are with the victim and his family. The store will be closed for the remainder of the day as the Gwinnett County Police Department investigates.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

