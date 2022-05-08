20 people displaced, 2 cats killed in Tucker apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Tucker.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at Somerset at the Crossing apartments on the 400 block of Summerwalk Parkway NW in unincorporated Tucker Saturday around 1:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a working fire at a two-story, eight-unit apartment building with heavy flames throughout the first and second floor apartments extending to the attic.

Firefighters worked quickly to evacuate residents and knock down the flames and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. During a search of the structure, officials say two cats were found dead inside the primary fire unit on the first floor.

The two units sustained extensive fire damage. Another six units sustained minor smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

Gwinnett County Fire says they determined the fire started in the primary fire unit’s kitchen from the improper use of a cooking appliance. The occupants of the apartment stated there were three people home at the time of the fire and one person had recently cooked a pizza in a toaster oven on the kitchen countertop. When smoke was later seen coming from the kitchen, the occupants attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful and evacuated.

The occupants told fire officials that the smoke alarms in the heavily damaged units were not working at the time of the fire.

A total of 20 residents, including 14 adults and six children, were displaced. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide temporary assistance to the affected residents.

