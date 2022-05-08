Advertisement

20 people displaced, 2 cats killed in Tucker apartment fire

Tucker apartment fire on 5/7/2022.
Tucker apartment fire on 5/7/2022.(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Tucker.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at Somerset at the Crossing apartments on the 400 block of Summerwalk Parkway NW in unincorporated Tucker Saturday around 1:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a working fire at a two-story, eight-unit apartment building with heavy flames throughout the first and second floor apartments extending to the attic.

Firefighters worked quickly to evacuate residents and knock down the flames and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. During a search of the structure, officials say two cats were found dead inside the primary fire unit on the first floor.

The two units sustained extensive fire damage. Another six units sustained minor smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

Gwinnett County Fire says they determined the fire started in the primary fire unit’s kitchen from the improper use of a cooking appliance. The occupants of the apartment stated there were three people home at the time of the fire and one person had recently cooked a pizza in a toaster oven on the kitchen countertop. When smoke was later seen coming from the kitchen, the occupants attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful and evacuated.

The occupants told fire officials that the smoke alarms in the heavily damaged units were not working at the time of the fire.

A total of 20 residents, including 14 adults and six children, were displaced. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide temporary assistance to the affected residents.

Firefighters responded at 1:22 p.m. to an occupant’s report of an apartment fire at Somerset at the Crossing apartments...

Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fatal crash on SR-42 in Clayton County.
Fatal crash involving motorcycle under investigation in Clayton County
Shooting scene on Wingfoot Court Saturday night.
Man found shot on Wingfoot Court in DeKalb County
Family members have identified the 10-year-old girl killed in a Loganville house fire as Zoe...
Police looking for parents of 10-year-old Loganville girl who died in house fire
Loganville couple wanted in child cruelty case
Loganville couple wanted in child cruelty case