Advertisement

Braves bats, Morton beat Brewers 9-2 for series win

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton win for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2.

Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron Ashby and Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave to pad the lead.

The Braves were winless over Morton’s last four starts, a stretch that included a 7.85 ERA. But the 38-year-old right-hander pitched around three walks to allow two hits with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Average annual starting salary for teachers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
Atlanta Braves salute teachers with special lunch for Teacher Appreciation Week
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, is congratulated by Mookie Betts, left, and Edwin...
Freddie Freeman hits 1st homerun for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves
Win a World Series ring
How to win your very own Atlanta Braves World Series Ring
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Greene wins major league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3