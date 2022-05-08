Advertisement

First Alert: Beautiful Mother’s Day; Warm/Dry Week Ahead

Partly Sunny Sunday With Highs Low 70′s
By Alexandra Steele
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -

After a chilly start, expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70′s! Monday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. The week will then be warmer with high temperatures in the 80′s. The next chance for rain isn’t until late Friday and into Saturday.

