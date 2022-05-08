First Alert Forecast | A gradual warming trend, and plenty of sunshine, rule the work-week forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stubborn cloud cover is, gradually, giving way to more sunshine across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this afternoon. The forecast remains dry and increasingly clear through the evening.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures cool back into the upper 50s and lower 60s across Metro Atlanta as we approach midnight. It’ll be cooler by then in outlying areas. The sky continues to clear overnight as temperatures bottom-out in the low to mid-50s across Metro Atlanta between 6 and 8 a.m. Monday. Outlying communities and higher elevations dip into the 40s early Monday.

Patchy fog is possible before 9 a.m.

A mostly sunny sky is in Monday’s forecast. Plan on temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon; peaking in the mid-70s in many spots between 3 and 5 p.m. The forecast remains dry.

A warming trend and mostly sunny sky are in the mid-week forecast. While afternoons will pass 80°, humidity remains fairly low. The afternoons won’t feel all that bad across the area, considering that the air will remain dry.

Moisture increases a bit this weekend as a coastal low develops offshore. Slightly cooler, cloudier weather is possible as early as Friday. A chance of spotty rain enters the forecast this weekend. Overall, the outlook remains decent for plans. We’ll keep you updated through the work-week.

Have a great rest of your week,

Cutter

