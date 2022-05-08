Advertisement

Georgia nuclear plant’s cost now forecast to top $30 billion

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia is now projected to cost its owners more than $30 billion.

A financial report from one of the owners on Friday pushed the cost of Plant Vogtle near Augusta to a forecast cost of $30.34 billion.

Vogtle is the only nuclear plant under construction in the United States, and its costs could deter other utilities from building such plants, even though they generate electricity without releasing climate-changing carbon emissions.

The increase in the budget by co-owner Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia wasn’t a surprise. Lead owner Georgia Power Co. announced delays and $920 million in overruns on March 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A road rage incident led to shots being fired in a busy area of DeKalb County on Sunday.
Police arrest suspected shooter involved in DeKalb County road rage incident
Event honors mothers who lost children to violence
Event held to honor mothers who lost children to violence
Event honors mothers who lost children to violence
Event honors mothers who lost children to violence
Road rage leads to shooting in Brookhaven
Road rage leads to shooting in Brookhaven
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft