LaGrange Animal Shelter offering half-price adoptions for dogs, puppies

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions for dogs and puppies through May 31.

The animal shelter says it is experiencing overcrowding and is currently at capacity. They have 100 dogs and puppies up for adoption right now.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange. You can also reach them at (706) 298-3606 or via Facebook here.

Donations of old towels and canned puppy food are also being accepted.

The shelter will have German Shepherd mix puppies for adoption starting this Monday at 10am. The adoption fee is $37.50. Posted by City of LaGrange Animal Shelter on Friday, May 6, 2022

The shelter has 2 Boston terrier mix puppies looking for their furever home. The adoption fee is $37.50 Posted by City of LaGrange Animal Shelter on Friday, May 6, 2022

These pups are looking for their furever home. The adoption fee is $37.50 Posted by City of LaGrange Animal Shelter on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The shelter is over crowded! We currently have an adoption special on dogs. Until the end of May we are doing half price adoptions on dogs. Posted by City of LaGrange Animal Shelter on Friday, April 29, 2022

