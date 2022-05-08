LaGrange Animal Shelter offering half-price adoptions for dogs, puppies
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions for dogs and puppies through May 31.
The animal shelter says it is experiencing overcrowding and is currently at capacity. They have 100 dogs and puppies up for adoption right now.
The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange. You can also reach them at (706) 298-3606 or via Facebook here.
Donations of old towels and canned puppy food are also being accepted.
