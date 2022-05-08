Advertisement

Man found shot on Wingfoot Court in DeKalb County

Shooting scene on Wingfoot Court Saturday night.
Shooting scene on Wingfoot Court Saturday night.(Jessie Williams)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot behind a grocery store on Wingfoot Court in DeKalb County Saturday night.

DeKalb County Police say at 8:23 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Wingfoot Court in reference to a person shot and located a male in his 30s behind the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway and Flakes Mill Road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.   

Police say there are multiple witnesses being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

