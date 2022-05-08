Police arrest suspected shooter involved in DeKalb County road rage incident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A road rage incident led to shots being fired in a busy area of DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

The Brookhaven Police Department says BPD officers responded to the intersection of Peachtree Road and N Druid Hills Road to reports of shots fired just before 2 p.m. While officers were responding to that 9-1-1 call, they received a second 9-1-1 call in reference to a person shot at Dresden Drive and Ellijay Drive. The officers responding to Dresden Drive arrived to find a 46-year-old male who was shot multiple times and began life-saving measures. He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

BPD says the officers responding to the initial shots fired call arrived to find a 29-year-old male who told them he was involved in a shooting nearby. Officers detained the male for further questioning.

BPD’s initial investigation revealed the victim and the shooter were involved in a road rage incident which led to the victim being shot multiple times.

Investigators have arrested and charged the 29-year-old man, who is from Savannah, with Aggravated Assault. He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Brookhaven Alert:



Dresden Dr. @ Ellijay Dr. is now back open and the suspect is in custody. — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) May 8, 2022

Police are asking anyone with additional details surrounding the incident to contact investigators at 404-637-0875.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.