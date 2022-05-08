Advertisement

Police arrest suspected shooter involved in DeKalb County road rage incident

A road rage incident led to shots being fired in a busy area of DeKalb County on Sunday.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A road rage incident led to shots being fired in a busy area of DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

The Brookhaven Police Department says BPD officers responded to the intersection of Peachtree Road and N Druid Hills Road to reports of shots fired just before 2 p.m. While officers were responding to that 9-1-1 call, they received a second 9-1-1 call in reference to a person shot at Dresden Drive and Ellijay Drive. The officers responding to Dresden Drive arrived to find a 46-year-old male who was shot multiple times and began life-saving measures. He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

BPD says the officers responding to the initial shots fired call arrived to find a 29-year-old male who told them he was involved in a shooting nearby. Officers detained the male for further questioning.

BPD’s initial investigation revealed the victim and the shooter were involved in a road rage incident which led to the victim being shot multiple times.

Investigators have arrested and charged the 29-year-old man, who is from Savannah, with Aggravated Assault. He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone with additional details surrounding the incident to contact investigators at 404-637-0875.

