3 dead, 3 seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway into a deadly mass shooting in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and found five people shot at the location. EMS transported two people to area hospitals in serious condition. Three others were pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth person arrived at an area hospital in serious condition shortly after.

DKPD says the location has been secured and detectives are currently on scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and it remains a very active scene. Please avoid the area at this time.

CBS46 is headed to the scene to get more information and provide updates. Stick with us for the latest on the investigation.

