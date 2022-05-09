Alleged gunman in custody after shots fired in Rex community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are investigating after responding to reports of a possible active shooter in a Rex community Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to a discharge firearm call at around 9:32 p.m. at the 6900 block of Fielder Road.

On scene, police located the alleged gunman who now remains in custody.

Details surrounding what lead up to the shooting remain limited. An investigation is ongoing.

