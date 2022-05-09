Advertisement

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson to undergo surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

Atlanta United's Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during Saturday’s 4-1 win vs. Chicago Fire FC.(Atlanta United)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta United center-back and captain Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg during Saturday’s game against Chicago Fire FC and is scheduled to have surgery later Monday, according to Atlanta United.

Robinson suffered a non-contact injury in the 14th minute and was courted off the pitch on a stretcher.

Beyond playing for Atlanta United, Robinson is also on the U.S. Men’s National Team. He played a big role in helping the U.S. qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

More than likely, Robinson won’t be able to play for his country in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar coming up at the end of the year.

