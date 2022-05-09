Atlanta’s IHeartMedia, Power 96.1 reveals lineup for Summer Ball 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s iHeartMedia Power 96.1 has announced the latest artists to join its lineup for the first-ever Summer Ball music event at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater.

Among the top artists performing are The Chainsmokers, Kane Brown, Charlie Puth, Russ, Gayle and Em Beihold.

“We’re thrilled to bring this incredible talent to Atlanta for our inaugural Summer Ball concert.,” said Drew Lauter, President of iHeartMedia Atlanta. “Get ready for an amazing iHeart experience!”

Summer Ball will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 27 with Power 96.1 on-air hosts Ethan Cole, MiKeith and SOS hosting.

The show’s official charity is the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Every dollar of each Summer Ball ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization.

Pre-sale tickets for VIP members are available now through May 12 at 10 a.m. Just use password “SUMMER.” All other tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. For more details, visit the Power 96.1 website.

