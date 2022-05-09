Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Woodstock Fire & Rescue
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several adorable ducklings were rescued Monday morning by the brave men of the Woodstock Fire & Rescue.
According to a Facebook post, the baby ducks were stuck in a storm drain on Towne Lake Parkway.
Photos and video from the scene show a fireman in the storm drain handing the duckies to his fellow firemen.
It’s not known how the ducklings ended up in the drain.
