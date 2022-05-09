Advertisement

Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Woodstock Fire & Rescue

Ducklings rescued in Woodstock
Ducklings rescued in Woodstock(Woodstock Fire & Rescue)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several adorable ducklings were rescued Monday morning by the brave men of the Woodstock Fire & Rescue.

According to a Facebook post, the baby ducks were stuck in a storm drain on Towne Lake Parkway.

Photos and video from the scene show a fireman in the storm drain handing the duckies to his fellow firemen.

It’s not known how the ducklings ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dog & puppy adoptions are half off through May 31, 2022 at the City of LaGrange Animal Shelter.
LaGrange Animal Shelter offering half-price adoptions for dogs, puppies
Black entrepreneurs say partnership is helping business boom
Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta say Hyatt partnership is helping business boom
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Usher, Maroon 5 to hold concert in honor of late Congressman John Lewis
Ludacris receives honorary degree at Georgia State commencement
Ludacris receives honorary degree at Georgia State commencement