Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Woodstock Fire & Rescue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several adorable ducklings were rescued Monday morning by the brave men of the Woodstock Fire & Rescue.

According to a Facebook post, the baby ducks were stuck in a storm drain on Towne Lake Parkway.

Photos and video from the scene show a fireman in the storm drain handing the duckies to his fellow firemen.

It’s not known how the ducklings ended up in the drain.

