Event held to honor mothers who lost children to violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A special gathering for several mothers took place Sunday in metro Atlanta.

The Spread Love Initiative hosted its annual Mother’s Day Brunch at Spice House in Midtown. The event is held every year to honor mothers who have lost children to violence.

Organizers say they wanted mothers who share similar circumstances to come together and know they’re not alone.

“When you lose a child it’s very very hard. But I was invited out by another mother to come to this last year and it totally changed my life and blessed my life. I used to didn’t celebrate no more but I look forward to coming to this event with Spread Love Initiative because you meet other mothers who are going through what you’re going through and they can understand your pain and now you can have that person to go to when you’re dealing with your situation,” said one event goer.

Each year, Spread Love Initiative helps dozens of families and individuals during tough times by providing the resources they need.

