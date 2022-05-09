Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool tonight; gorgeous Tuesday

CBS46 News at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The dreary, chilly, and cloudy conditions we saw over Mother’s Day weekend are officially over! Tonight skies will stay clear as lows drop to the mid 50s. Although it will be a cool night, temperatures warm back to the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight
Tonight(CBS46)

TUESDAY FORECAST:

Sunny with low humidity and milder afternoon temperatures.

High: 81

Normal High: 80

Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday
Tuesday(CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

High temperatures will stay in the low 80s through Thursday! Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny over the next several days. We are watching a low off the coast that will increase rain chances Friday. Our next cold front approaches late this weekend. That front will bring additional rain chances Sunday.

Highs this week
Highs this week(CBS46)

