Gas prices on the rise again across the nation, including Georgia
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices are on the rise again.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose to about $4.32. That’s a fraction of a penny shy of the all-time high set on March 11.
Gas prices have climbed 13 cents over the last week and stand well above the recent low of $4.07 per gallon.
Georgia’s average price is $3.84, which is 12 cents higher than last Monday.
Cobb County is slightly below the state average at $3.81, DeKalb’s average is $3.87, Fulton is $3.97 and Gwinnett is $3.78.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.