Georgia Democrats to blast Supreme Court over Roe v. Wade draft opinion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus are planning to hold a news conference Monday morning to speak out on the leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion of Roe v. Wade.

In a news release, the caucus said it will also discuss the “urgent need to defend the right to an abortion in Georgia.”

If the justices indeed overturn Roe v. Wade, Georgia’s “Heartbeat law,” which is currently in a federal appeals court, would take effect, prohibiting most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Monday’s news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. inside the Georgia State Capitol.

