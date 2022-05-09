Advertisement

Georgia elections chief aims to shore up Republican support

Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brad Raffensperger says the Georgia and U.S. Constitutions should be amended to prohibit voting by noncitizens.

He oversaw a citizenship audit of the state’s voter rolls and has announced plans to further integrate citizenship checks into the voter registration process.

The Georgia secretary of state readily acknowledges that noncitizen voting is not a problem in Georgia. But Raffensperger is nonetheless making the issue a centerpiece of his effort to win over diehard conservatives ahead of what could be a difficult bid to clinch the GOP nomination later this month for another four year term in office.

