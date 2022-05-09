Advertisement

Georgia one of worst states for working moms

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for working moms.

As they re-enter the workforce, there are some places where it’s harder to balance work and family life.

Georgia is one of them.

According to WalletHub.com, Georgia is one of the 10 worst states in the country for working moms.

The majority of the worst states are in the southeast.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

