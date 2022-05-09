Georgians grapple with record-high baby formula shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dire shortage now putting even more strain on new parents across the metro. Baby formula running low nationwide. Many store shelves left empty, and prices are now reflecting the problem. The average cost up as much as 18-percent over the last 12 months.

“There was a bit of panic as to what are we going to do to feed our child?” said Amar Mohan, father of two.

Mohan and his wife have a 2-year old and 3-month old.

The scarcity has left them both scrambling to feed their infant.

“Initially it was just going anywhere and everywhere to find it. So I think we drove anywhere from 60 miles to 75 to get the powder because there was nothing in any of the stores nearby -- even in Roswell, Duluth, Sandy Springs, there was nothing,” said Mohen.

Datasembly provides access to billions of grocery & retail pricing records from every store at hundreds of retailers. They said during the last week of April, more than 40% of baby formulas were out of stock in stores.

Some fear, that number is only going to get worse

For a new-mother Allison Allday she switched her son to baby formula. But was terrified the first time she saw empty shelves.

“ It’s been a wild ride. It’s been full of tears,” said Allday.

She eventually got a prescription through their pediatrician and Women, Infants, and Children supplemental nutrition program (WIC) filled it.

But there’s still no guarantee

“So far everything is working, but she could text me back and say, ‘Hey, we just don’t have it.’”

Parents are finding different ways to improvise.

But CBS46 News asked a local pediatrician what you should not do .

“You don’t want to try to water down what you have because that can be extremely dangerous for babies to get to get watered down formula, so you want to make it exactly as you’re supposed to,” said Dr. Samira Brown, pediatrician at Piedmont Health.

