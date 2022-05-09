Advertisement

Gordon County deputies working to identify men at scene of storage theft

Gordon County storage facility theft
Gordon County storage facility theft(Gordon Gazette/Facebook)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men recorded on video at the scene of a major theft Sunday night.

GCSO Sheriff Mitch Ralston says the pair were captured on surveillance at a storage unit facility near Calhoun where a major theft occurred.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these two individuals is urged to contact the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (706) 629-1244.

