Gordon County deputies working to identify men at scene of storage theft

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men recorded on video at the scene of a major theft Sunday night.

GCSO Sheriff Mitch Ralston says the pair were captured on surveillance at a storage unit facility near Calhoun where a major theft occurred.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these two individuals is urged to contact the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (706) 629-1244.

Gordon County storage theft (Gordon Gazette/Facebook)

Gordon County storage facility theft (Gordon Gazette/Facebook)

