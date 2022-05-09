Advertisement

Gov. Kemp signs several bills to strengthen communities across Georgia

By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan along with other state lawmakers took part in a bill signing ceremony on Monday.

First, the governor signed SB-403 partners behavioral health professionals with law enforcement officers responding to emergency calls involving a mental health crisis.

Gov. Kemp then went on to sign SB-361 which will provide a tax credit for individuals and corporations which make donations to a qualified law enforcement foundation. This will help support the men and women in blue with additional resources to fight crime.

The governor also signed SB-424 which is Lt. Gov Duncan’s “fostering success act.”

The new law will enhance follow-up services for aged-out foster youth through a state tax credit. Funds generated through the program will directly support critical areas of assistance, such as education, and housing.

“These foster kids just because their birth certificate says they age out of the system, they age out,” said Lt. Gov. Duncan.

“And to watch folks like Pan Perish with Connections Homes and others that are now going to be empowered with up to $20-million statewide to be able to come in and wrap around these services around these kids and to give them the same chance that I had with parents that were helping me go to college or helping me transition into a career or to just block and tackle the different aspects of life,” he added.

