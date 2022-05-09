Gwinnett Co. police respond to reports of shots fired at school bus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are responding to reports of possible shots fired at a school bus as it was driving through a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. near Johnson Road and Highland Gate Drive.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating a call about a gunshot fired at a school bus in the Highlands at Bridgegate neighborhood this morning. @GwinnettPd say no one is hurt. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/iD9S75mbix — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) May 9, 2022

