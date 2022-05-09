Gwinnett Co. police respond to reports of shots fired at school bus
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are responding to reports of possible shots fired at a school bus as it was driving through a Gwinnett County neighborhood.
It happened at around 7:30 a.m. near Johnson Road and Highland Gate Drive.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
This is an active investigation. CBS46 has a crew en route and will have the latest details on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.