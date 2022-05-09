Advertisement

Investigation underway into deadly shooting at MARTA train station

File photo
File photo(None)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly shooting Sunday at a MARTA train station in northwest Atlanta is under investigation.

Atlanta Police say around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to MARTA’s Ashby station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard regarding a person shot and located an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was in critical condition.

At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information should contact APD or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo
3 dead, 3 seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting
A road rage incident led to shots being fired in a busy area of DeKalb County on Sunday.
Police arrest suspected shooter involved in DeKalb County road rage incident
Event honors mothers who lost children to violence
Event held to honor mothers who lost children to violence
Event honors mothers who lost children to violence
Event honors mothers who lost children to violence