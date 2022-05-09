Investigation underway into deadly shooting at MARTA train station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly shooting Sunday at a MARTA train station in northwest Atlanta is under investigation.

Atlanta Police say around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to MARTA’s Ashby station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard regarding a person shot and located an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was in critical condition.

At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information should contact APD or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.