Man found dead in trash chute at Atlanta senior living complex, police say

CBS46
CBS46(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a trash chute at an Atlanta senior-living apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Atrium at Collegetown on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police reported no foul play at this time; the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

