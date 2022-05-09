MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Mother’s Day special

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson spoke with three mothers with three famous sons for a special Mother’s Day edition of Monica Pearson One on One.

LUCILLE O’NEAL (MOTHER OF SHAQUILLE O’NEAL)

Lucille O’Neal isn’t just Shaquille O’Neal’s mom, she is also a doctor, author, spokesperson, and the president of the Mothers of Professional Basketball Players Association.

Monica Pearson talks to Lucille about being Shaquille’s mom, as well as raising three other children.

She says education was a primary focus in her home, including her own decision to return to college at age 40.

Lucille O’Neal believes in giving back and is the reason her celebrity son does so much good work in the metro Atlanta community.

CONNIE SEACREST (MOTHER OF RYAN SEACREST)

Connie Seacrest isn’t just Ryan Seacrest’s mom, she is also the vice president of Community Affairs and Hospital Relations for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Connie lives in Atlanta where Ryan and his sister Meredith grew up as kids. She visits the Seacrest Studio at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and travels to check in on other studios across the country.

Connie talks about Ryan’s love for his family and his success. She also talks about his new love of gardening.

JONETTA PATTON (MOTHER OF USHER)

Usher’s mom, Jonetta Patton, knew that her son had what it took to become a big star early on. Jonetta says that Usher is passionate and tenacious.

Patton raised Usher as a single mother, and also managed his music career from his early beginnings into adulthood. Additionally, she was a producer for “Rhythm City VOlune One: Caught Up,” “Evolution 8701: Live in Concert,” and “Behind Every Man.”

In 2016, Patton opened J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator in Atlanta. It’s a shared kitchen and offers space for chefs and caterers, many of which are first-time business owners. Patton says it’s her goal to help entrepreneurs to develop a sustainable business.

