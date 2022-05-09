Out And About In The ATL | May 9-15, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is fabulous and there’s a ton of fun things happening this week and weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our list!

MONDAY

Olivia Rodrigo is performing at Coca-Cola Roxy Venue at The Battery Atlanta.

All That Remains is bringing its 15th-anniversary tour to Buckhead Theatre.

TUESDAY

Jazz in the Sky is happening on the helipad at Colony Square. A limited number of guests is allowed.

The Laugh Atlanta Comedy Jam is happening at kat’s Cafe on Piedmont Avenue.

The Antlers and Wild Pink are performing at Terminal West on West Marietta Street NW.

WEDNESDAY

City of Dunwoody is hosting Firefly Poetry & Open Mic Night at The Spot on Dunwoody Park.

THURSDAY

Jukebox Caper, who plays hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s, performs at Napoleon’s in Decatur.

The Thinking Man Tavern in Decatur is holding a grand reopening celebration. DJ set from Philip and Emily Frobos.

FRIDAY

The three-day 2022 Marietta Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church kicks off. Greek food, music, dancing and more.

DJ and producer Kayzo performs at Tabernacle Atlanta. Kayzo is known for remixing songs and incorporating trap and hardstyle genres into his mixes.

Booze and Botanicals is the focus of the next Fernbank After Dark at Fernbank Museum. Learn what botanicals are used in gin and other spirits.

SATURDAY

The two-day 13th annual Chastain Park Spring Arts & Crafts Festival is happening on Stella Drive. Arts and crafts, children’s area, local gourmet food and live music.

Drag Queen Story Hour is back at the Wren’s Nest on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW. Admission also includes historic house tours.

Abide Brewing Company in Newnan is holding its 7th-anniversary block party with bands, food and beer.

The Roswell Mimosa Festival is happening at Mimosa Hall and Bulloch Hall. Variety of mimosas, Bloody Marys, brunch punch, beer and wine.

The Steady Hand Spring Fest with an artist market, live music and food trucks is happening at Steady Hand Beer Co. in Atlanta.

The Afghan Whigs, a rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio, perform at Terminal West in Atlanta.

Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura is performing at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

SUNDAY

Learn about the women of Oakland during a 75-minute tour at Historic Oakland Cemetery. From writers and domestic servants to reformers and mothers, Oakland Cemetery is home to thousands of women.

Head to Woodstock for Spring Art on the Green 2022. Local artists, food and live music.

