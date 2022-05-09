Police shoot man with gun and knife near children in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting involving an Atlanta police officer in northwest Atlanta.

It happened Monday morning on the 300 block of Skipper Place NW.

According to police, a man with a gun and knife who had just been involved with a family member was in the area and near a group of children.

A woman who was in the area and saw the man honked her horn to get the attention of police who were already in the area.

Update: Atlanta police tell us an officer shot a man who had just fired shots toward a school bus stop where about 10 children were gathered. The wounded man was cuffed and taken to the hospital. The kids were not hurt. More at noon on @cbs46. https://t.co/Z5cTKb1V8T — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) May 9, 2022

An officer shot the man with the gun. He has been transported to a hospital and is stable.

Police say that the man had fired his gun before he was shot.

This is a developing story. Investigators are on scene.

