Police shoot man with gun and knife near children in northwest Atlanta
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting involving an Atlanta police officer in northwest Atlanta.
It happened Monday morning on the 300 block of Skipper Place NW.
According to police, a man with a gun and knife who had just been involved with a family member was in the area and near a group of children.
A woman who was in the area and saw the man honked her horn to get the attention of police who were already in the area.
An officer shot the man with the gun. He has been transported to a hospital and is stable.
Police say that the man had fired his gun before he was shot.
This is a developing story. Investigators are on scene.
