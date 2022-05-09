Sunshine Returns Today; Gorgeous Week Ahead
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leftover cloud cover from this weekend will burn off quickly today, leaving us with a gorgeous, mild afternoon.
Monday Forecast:
Mostly sunny to sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.
High: 76° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
High pressure brings us a string of sunny, gorgeous days with highs near 80 and low humidity.
By the end of the week, a low pressure off the Atlantic Coast will move inland, bringing us isolated showers and higher humidity through the weekend.
