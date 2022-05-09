Sunshine Returns Today; Gorgeous Week Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leftover cloud cover from this weekend will burn off quickly today, leaving us with a gorgeous, mild afternoon.

Monday Forecast:

Mostly sunny to sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

High: 76° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Gorgeous & sunny day ahead. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

High pressure brings us a string of sunny, gorgeous days with highs near 80 and low humidity.

By the end of the week, a low pressure off the Atlantic Coast will move inland, bringing us isolated showers and higher humidity through the weekend.

No rain through Thursday. (cbs46)

