Sunshine Returns Today; Gorgeous Week Ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leftover cloud cover from this weekend will burn off quickly today, leaving us with a gorgeous, mild afternoon.

Monday Forecast:

Mostly sunny to sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

High: 76° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Gorgeous & sunny day ahead.
What You Need to Know:

High pressure brings us a string of sunny, gorgeous days with highs near 80 and low humidity.

By the end of the week, a low pressure off the Atlantic Coast will move inland, bringing us isolated showers and higher humidity through the weekend.

No rain through Thursday.
