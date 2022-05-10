Advertisement

Alexander High School under lockdown, Douglasville police on scene

By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Douglasville, Ga. (CBS46) - Students and staff at Robert S. Alexander Comprehensive High School in Douglasville have been placed under a Code Red lockdown following reports of an incident at the school.

In a notice sent to parents, officials wrote:

Alexander High School is currently on a Code Red lockdown. All students are safe and in their classroom. Police Officers are on site to maintain the safety and security of the building. There will be no check-ins and no checkouts at this time. We will provide an update as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide updates.

Details remain limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew en route and will bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

