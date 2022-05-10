Advertisement

Atlanta radio personality Fly Guy DC gifts 30 mothers with spa day

FLY GUY DC SPA DAY
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta radio personality and influencer, Fly Guy DC, and sponsors gifted 30 deserving mothers with a lavish spa day experience for Mother’s Day, according to a press release.

Over 400 single mothers were nominated for the experience and out of those 30 were selected to participate in this special experience.

FLY GUY DC SPA DAY
Upon arrival, the mothers were chauffeured to their first destination, Nail Talk & Spa, in midtown Atlanta where they enjoyed premium manicures and pedicures, massages, wine and hor d’oeuvres. As the ladies enjoyed their spa treatments DC gifted them with roses and expressed how the day was all about them and to enjoy, relax, and let their hair down.

The next stop for the moms was brunch at a new Black Owned restaurant in Midtown, Victory Restaurant & Lounge, where they enjoyed a 3 course meal prepared by head Chef Alphise Washington and drinks sponsored by Ciroc Vodka and Deleon Tequila.

FLY GUY DC SPA DAY
Wrapping up their experience, Fly Guy DC presented each mother with an arrangement of gifts that included gift certificates for facials, teeth whitening, plastic surgery consultations, massages, lash kits, wine, candles, Bedroom Kandi, journals and more.

