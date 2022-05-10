CBS46 personalities surprise students at West Clayton Elementary with gifts of books

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 personalities greeted students as they showed up for a surprise in the gym at West Clayton Elementary School -- a cinch-sack full of books for each student.

“A lot of our children have limited resources,” said first-grade teacher Arielle Burden, “so them being able to receive these books is a great opportunity to open up their minds to a different world, that they’re able to read for fun.”

The principal, Dr. Edward Williams says these are titles the kids will want to read.

“As opposed to just focusing on a science book or a math book, they can read things that are relevant in nature to them, and so that aids in their learning,” Williams said.

“The importance of reading at home is that it increases vocabulary,” said assistant principal Zakiyya Whittle. “It increases reading comprehension. However, it opens up your mind and it gives you an imagination.”

At this CBS46 Cares Books to Kids event, children received more than 23-hundred books – 5 per child, thanks to corporate sponsors – with just days to go before the end of the school year.

“This is a wonderful time of year, the summertime,” said media specialist Jemeka Smoak. “Our scholars are getting ready to be out. This will be a great way for them to add to some of their personal collections at home.”

Corporate sponsors include Two Men and a Truck, Page Turners Make Great Learners, Georgia State University, and the Georgia Department of Education.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.