Concerns over DeKalb County school conditions continue

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County students voiced more concerns about school conditions outside of Monday night’s school board meeting.

A group of Cross Keys High School students said they want to know when renovations will start on their school to help with what they call unsanitary conditions, including flooding.

“My sister has had to go through so many pairs of shoes over the past years,” Cesi Martinez said. “Then the conditions, ruptured tiles, ants in fountains, it’s so unsanitary. "

In April, the DeKalb County school board did vote to increase the scope of work at the school, to provide major addition and modernization for the facility.

At Monday night’s meeting, board members voted to approve the contract for the work at Cross Keys High School.

But students said they want a more specific timeline.

“We want them to issue a timeline publicly of when we can see these changes come about, what will these renovations look like,” Martinez said.

Other DeKalb County students have also voiced concerns over renovations.

Druid Hills High School students have been very vocal about their school’s condition.

Last month, the board fired the DeKalb County Schools superintendent after the state school superintendent blasted the board for conditions at some of their schools, including Druid Hills.

Martinez told CBS46 that all the students, no matter what school, want the same thing.

“We’re all in solidarity for all these schools that really need renovations,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.