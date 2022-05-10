FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead; low rain chances this weekend
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gorgeous weather continues tonight with clear skies and cool temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid/upper 50s before warming to the 80s Wednesday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST:
Sunny skies. A warm afternoon.
High: 82
Normal High: 80
Chance of rain: 0%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
It will be sunny and dry through Thursday. Low rain chances return by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Rain chances and totals remain low - so make those outdoor weekend plans! :)
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.