FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead; low rain chances this weekend

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gorgeous weather continues tonight with clear skies and cool temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid/upper 50s before warming to the 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight
Tonight(CBS46)

WEDNESDAY FORECAST:

Sunny skies. A warm afternoon.

High: 82

Normal High: 80

Chance of rain: 0%

Wednesday
Wednesday(CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

It will be sunny and dry through Thursday. Low rain chances return by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Rain chances and totals remain low - so make those outdoor weekend plans! :)

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

