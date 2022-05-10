FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead; low rain chances this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gorgeous weather continues tonight with clear skies and cool temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid/upper 50s before warming to the 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight (CBS46)

WEDNESDAY FORECAST:

Sunny skies. A warm afternoon.

High: 82

Normal High: 80

Chance of rain: 0%

Wednesday (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

It will be sunny and dry through Thursday. Low rain chances return by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Rain chances and totals remain low - so make those outdoor weekend plans! :)

Rain Chances (CBS46)

