FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm in the midweek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Great weather is in the forecast for the midweek. Look for sunshine and a warm afternoon on Tuesday. After starting the day in the 50s, it will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s by mid to late afternoon. You can expect more sunshine and warm temps on Wednesday.

Tuesday (CBS46)

There may be a few clouds late on Thursday, but it will stay warm with highs in the low 80s. There is a low risk of scattered showers on Friday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s. The low risk of showers continues this weekend, but most of the time it will be DRY. It’ll be near 80 on Saturday and in the low-mid 80s on Sunday.

Trend (CBS46)

