Gorgeous Weather Continues

Peachtree TV 7-9AM
By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons with low humidity sunshine continue through the work week.

Tuesday Forecast:

Sunny and beautiful. Light winds.

High: 80° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Sunny and warm.
Sunny and warm.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Sunshine dominates through Thursday with cool mornings and warm afternoons near 80. A low pressure system works it’s way inland from the Atlantic Friday, bringing us isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible through the weekend, but overall rain chances remain low.

Forecast Radar Friday Evening.
Forecast Radar Friday Evening.(cbs46)

