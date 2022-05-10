Gorgeous Weather Continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons with low humidity sunshine continue through the work week.

Tuesday Forecast:

Sunny and beautiful. Light winds.

High: 80° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%

Sunny and warm. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Sunshine dominates through Thursday with cool mornings and warm afternoons near 80. A low pressure system works it’s way inland from the Atlantic Friday, bringing us isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible through the weekend, but overall rain chances remain low.

Forecast Radar Friday Evening. (cbs46)

