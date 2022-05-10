Gorgeous Weather Continues
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons with low humidity sunshine continue through the work week.
Tuesday Forecast:
Sunny and beautiful. Light winds.
High: 80° Average High: 80° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Sunshine dominates through Thursday with cool mornings and warm afternoons near 80. A low pressure system works it’s way inland from the Atlantic Friday, bringing us isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible through the weekend, but overall rain chances remain low.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.