Griffin Police seek driver involved in hit and run on N. Expressway

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Griffin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver/owner of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run crash.

GPD says the vehicle is a 2014-2018 Cadillac ATS and was involved in a hit and run at 1591 N. Expressway.

If you have information that would assist in this investigation, please contact Inv. Powell at 470-771-3097 or email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com. Please reference Case #22-003300.

