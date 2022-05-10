Advertisement

Henry County child molester sentenced to 20 years in prison

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County man has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl.

On Friday night, a jury convicted 29-year-old Kenneth Slappey, of College Park, of two counts of child molestation and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The jury found Slappey gave the child a Smirnoff Ice alcoholic beverage, masturbated in front of her, and had sex with her. The child was spending the night at a friend’s house in Stockbridge in early 2019 when the acts occurred.

The child positively identified Slappey in a photo lineup conducted by police.

“This child bravely testified at trial and detailed the horrific acts that Mr. Slappey did to her. We are pleased that we are able to get justice for her and her family,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer sentenced Slappey to 30 years with the first 20 years to be served in prison. Slappey must also register as a sex offender for life.

